READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals won their fourth straight game, and seventh straight inside the Santander Arena, with a 5-3 win over the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night. Five Royals scored in the home win to start the weekend.
Max Willman, Trevor Yates, Corey Mackin, Ralph Cuddemi, and Garrett Mitchell all found the back of the net for Reading.
In goal for the Royals, Kirill Ustimenko recorded 31 saves.
Friday's game began a three-in-three stretch coming up between the Royals and the Growlers. The two teams will face off again on Saturday at 7 p.m.