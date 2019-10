READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals opened training camp over the weekend and returned to the ice as the ECHL club begins to prepare for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The team fell just one point shy of making the playoffs last season, which leaves this year's squad eager to qualify for the postseason this time around.

Among the key players heading into the 2019-20 campaign are Olivier LaBelle, Steven Swavely, Ralph Cuddemi, and Frank Dichaira.