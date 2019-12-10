READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals participated in a day of service as a team on Tuesday. The players and front office members of the ECHL club helped at seven different locations across Berks County.
Among the services were painting, walking dogs, cleaning out storage, and making repairs.
The team noted their appreciation for the community's support at their games during the season which motivated them even more to want to help give back to them.
The Royals are on the road for most of December as the team has just three games at the Santander Arena in the final month of 2019.