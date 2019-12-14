READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals fought back to beat the Brampton Beast 5-4 on Saturday night at the Santander Arena. The game was the Teddy Bear Toss contest where fans throw bears onto the ice and this year over 3,000 bears were donate.
Garrett Mitchell score the game winner for the Royals with 5:43 left. Corey Mackin, Garret Cockerill, and Steven Swavely also scored the Reading. Mackin netted two goals in the winning effort.
Felix Sandstrom earned the win in goal for the Royals. He recorded 36 saves.
The Royals face the Worcester Railers on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.