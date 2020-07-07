READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals re-signed Frank DiChiara for the 2020-21 season, the ECHL club announced on Tuesday afternoon. The team's leading scorer from this past season is the first player to sign a deal for the upcoming 20th anniversary season.
“Frank was an integral part of our success last season as a top scorer and as one of our leaders in the locker room," Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald noted in a statement. "We can count on him to play every night and are excited to have him back for his third season in Reading.”
The forward led the team in goals, assists, and points in the shortened 2019-20 season, which was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He totaled 59 points, which was 11th best in the ECHL.
The Royals plan to announce their second player signing for next season on Thursday afternoon.