Royals re-sign Low

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals re-signed forward Brayden Low for the 2019-20 season, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Low totaled 15 goals and 33 points last year with the ECHL club.

"It was just a matter of two things; I want to help the team win first and foremost and I want to advance my career," Low related in the team's news release. "I think I took some big strides especially in the second half of last season. ... [Head Coach Kirk MacDonald] gave me a lot of opportunity and I tried not to let him down. I think having a good start to the year is going to be key both for myself and for the team."

Low was named the team's "Unsung Hero" at the booster club's end-of-season banquet for his performance during the 2018-19 campaign.

"Brayden had a tremendous impact on our club in all areas last season, taking on a leadership role and becoming one of the best two-way forwards on our team," MacDonald noted in the team's release. "He plays physically, provided offense in clutch situations and is respected in the locker room. We're happy to have this important piece rejoin us for another season."

Low's off-season has been a bit shorter than others as he played seven games for the AIHL's CBR Brave in Australia after the end of the ECHL season. He tallied eight goals and 17 points in his short stint with the club.

With the signing of Low, the Royals' roster now stands at five players. Four forwards and one defenseman.