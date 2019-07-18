Sports

Royals re-sign Low

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 06:27 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:27 PM EDT

Royals re-sign Low

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals re-signed forward Brayden Low for the 2019-20 season, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Low totaled 15 goals and 33 points last year with the ECHL club.

"It was just a matter of two things; I want to help the team win first and foremost and I want to advance my career," Low related in the team's news release. "I think I took some big strides especially in the second half of last season. ... [Head Coach Kirk MacDonald] gave me a lot of opportunity and I tried not to let him down. I think having a good start to the year is going to be key both for myself and for the team."

Low was named the team's "Unsung Hero" at the booster club's end-of-season banquet for his performance during the 2018-19 campaign.

"Brayden had a tremendous impact on our club in all areas last season, taking on a leadership role and becoming one of the best two-way forwards on our team," MacDonald noted in the team's release. "He plays physically, provided offense in clutch situations and is respected in the locker room. We're happy to have this important piece rejoin us for another season."

Low's off-season has been a bit shorter than others as he played seven games for the AIHL's CBR Brave in Australia after the end of the ECHL season. He tallied eight goals and 17 points in his short stint with the club.

With the signing of Low, the Royals' roster now stands at five players. Four forwards and one defenseman.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Harper, Hoskins rally Phillies past Dodgers with 4-run 7th
Associated Press

Harper, Hoskins rally Phillies past Dodgers with 4-run 7th

Stripers soar to 11-2 win over IronPigs

Stripers soar to 11-2 win over IronPigs

Royals re-sign Low

Royals re-sign Low

Weekend sports highlights include British Open, Baseball Hall of Fame
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Weekend sports highlights include British Open, Baseball Hall of Fame

Rory McIlroy, David Duval suffer horror holes at The Open
CNN image

Rory McIlroy, David Duval suffer horror holes at The Open

Colin Kaepernick's Nike commercial nominated for Emmy
Colin Kaepernick/Nike via CNN

Colin Kaepernick's Nike commercial nominated for Emmy

Walker IV gives back to Reading youth with basketball camp
Sam Marcinek | 69 Sports

Walker IV gives back to Reading youth with basketball camp

Dodgers throw 2-hitter, beat Phillies after long rain delay

Dodgers throw 2-hitter, beat Phillies after long rain delay

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

Fightins hold on to lead after suspension, top Rumble Ponies

Fightins hold on to lead after suspension, top Rumble Ponies