READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals re-signed Brayden Low for the 2021-22 season, the ECHL club announced on Thursday afternoon. This is the second signing the team has announced this week as Frank DiChiara signed a new deal as well.
In 60 games last season the forward scored 18 goals and 20 assists. The season was cut short and canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Low, the rest of the team was confident in where they could go last season in the playoffs, which may lead to more returning for next season. Many feel there is still "unfinished business."