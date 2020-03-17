READING, Pa. - The coronavirus pandemic has put most of the sports world on hold, but for the ECHL it ended its season early. League officials announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the outbreak, which ended the Reading Royals' successful campaign.
Shortly before the suspension of play earlier this month the Royals clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs, but now won't be able to see any postseason action this year.
David Fine, the team's director of broadcasting and media relations, reflected on the successful season for the team and the disappointment after it was cut short.