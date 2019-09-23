Sports

Royals receive Cuddemi for future considerations

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals acquired forward Ralph Cuddemi from Wichita for future considerations and then signed him to an ECHL contract for the upcoming 2019-20 season, the team announced on Monday. Cuddemi has notched at least 20 goals and 50 points in each of his three seasons in professional hockey.

"Ralph is a proven, high-end producer in this league and instantly improves our top-six," said Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald in a statement released by the team. "This was a no-brainer deal for us to bring in a talented right wing."

The 26-year old had 22 goals and 50 points with Wichita last season. He is now the 14th forward on Reading's roster.

