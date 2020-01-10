READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals earned a 5-2 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at Santander Arena. Thomas Ebbing had three points, a career best, as the Royals took 44 shots in the home win.
Reading jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Nailers found the back of the net for the first time in the night. Wheeling scored twice, however, to make it 3-2, but then the Royals sealed the victory with a pair of empty-net goals.
Ebbing tallied two goals for the Royals. Matthew Strome, Brayden Low, and Steven Swavely also scored in the victory.
The Royals hit the road to face the Worcester Railers on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.