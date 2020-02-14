BRAMPTON, Ontario - The Reading Royals notched their fifth straight win with a 3-1 victory over the Brampton Beast on Friday night at the CAA Centre. The triumph was also the team's fourth straight road win.
Reading built a 3-0 lead in the game and then held on for the victory. Jeremy Beaudry, Matthew Strome, and Matthew Gaudreau each scored for the Royals.
Felix Sandstrom recorded 22 saves and earned the win in net for Reading, his third straight victory. He stopped the first 16 shots he faced in the first 40 minutes of the game.
The Royals are now four points ahead of third place in the north division.
The Royals return home to Santander Arena for their next game, which is set for Feb. 16. The club will host Worcester at 4 p.m.