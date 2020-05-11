READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals released on Monday their home schedule for the 2020-21 ECHL season. The next campaign is set to be the 20th anniversary season for the Philadelphia Flyers' ECHL affiliate.
The slate features 36 home regular season contests for the Berks County club, which plays at Santander Arena. The home opener for the 2020-21 season is set for Oct. 17 at 6 p.m., which features new Saturday start times for home games, an emphasis for the club.
“We’ve added new Saturday start times at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to ensure families with children will enjoy a fun day at Santander Arena,” Royals General Manager David Farrar said in a statement on Monday. “Our staff continues to work to provide the best game-day experience in the ECHL. In the coming weeks we look forward to rolling out some of our top promotional nights.”
The Royals are scheduled to have 11 games on Saturdays in Reading. Six of those games are set to start at 6 p.m. with the puck slated to drop at 4 p.m. for the five others.
Sunday's start times were pushed up as well from seasons past. The new start time for Sunday home contests is 3 p.m.
The majority of the club's home games will be on the weekends, with these new start times. Thirty of the team's 36 games at Santander Arena next season will be played on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.
The Royals' two Education Day games next season are set for Nov. 18 and Jan. 26. The start times for both contests is 10:30 a.m.
According to team officials, their average attendance increased last season compared to years past. That has left a positive impact on the team.
“Our crowds last season created one of the best home-ice advantages in the ECHL,” Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald noted in a statement. “We‘ve started preparing for 2020-21 and look forward to playing off the energy our fans bring to games at Santander Arena.”
The Reading Royals enjoyed a successful 2019-20 season before it was suspended and subsequently canceled over concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. Play was stopped in March, just days after the Royals clinched a spot in the playoffs.
Reading Royals 2020-21 Season Home Schedule
October
Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Norfolk, 6:00 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 30 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
November
Fri., Nov. 6 vs. Newfoundland, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 7 vs. Newfoundland, 6:00 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 8 vs. Newfoundland, 3:00 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 18 vs. Adirondack, 10:30 a.m. (Education Day)
Fri., Nov. 20 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 21 vs. Maine, 6:00 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 22 vs. Maine, 3:00 p.m.
December
Fri., Dec. 4 vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 5 vs. Kalamazoo, 4:00 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 6 vs. Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 18 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 19 vs. Wheeling, 4:00 p.m.
January
Wed., Jan. 6 vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 9 vs. Maine, 6:00 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 10 vs. Maine, 3:00 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 22 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 23 vs. Worcester, 6:00 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 26 vs. Newfoundland, 10:30 a.m. (Education Day)
Fri., Jan. 29 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
February
Fri., Feb. 5 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 9 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 12 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 20 vs. Newfoundland, 6:00 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 21 vs. Newfoundland, 3:00 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 26 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
March
Wed., Mar. 10 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 13 vs. Atlanta, 4:00 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 19 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 20 vs. Brampton, 4:00 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 21 vs. Brampton, 3:00 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 24 vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m.
April
Fri., Apr. 9 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Apr. 10 vs. Norfolk, 4:00 p.m.
Sun., Apr. 11 vs. Adirondack, 3:00 p.m.