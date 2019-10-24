READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals released forward Olivier Labelle, the team announced on Thursday. Labelle holds several franchise records with the Reading ECHL club.
“Olivier has done a lot of great things for the organization,” said Head Coach Kirk MacDonald in the team's release. “At the end of the day, some younger guys have stepped up and we have 11 AHL or NHL contracts on the roster. It’s a tough decision for everyone but it’s in the best interest to make this move now.”
Labelle returned to Reading this winter for his sixth season, the first player to ever play six seasons with the Royals. He recorded one assist in four games with the team so far this year.
The 34-year old is the franchise's all-time leader in goals, games played, and PIM.
The Royals visit Wheeling on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.