BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Man suspected of shooting David Ortiz from Reading, wanted in 2 NJ robberies - more >>

Sports

Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:54 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals released their 2019-20 schedule on Thursday.

The Royals will open their season on the road against the newly crowned champion Newfoundland Growlers on October 11.

The Royals will open the home portion of their 19th season at the Santander Arena on Saturday, October 19, against Maine. It will be the first of back-to-back games at home.

Prior to the puck drop that night, fans can celebrate the start of the Royals' season at a block party on Penn Street, featuring games, food, drinks and a special Downtown Alive concert.

The home opener will be the first of 12 games the Royals will play at the Santander Arena on Saturday. They are among 30 home games to be played on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

The Royals will also play a 10:30 a.m. game on Tuesday, January 7, which will also be the team's first-ever Education Day, and a 1 p.m. game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20.

A preseason home game vs. Adirondack on Friday, October 4, will benefit the Helping Harvest food bank. Admission to the game will be free with the donation of a canned food item.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

2A softball championship postponed to Friday

2A softball championship postponed to Friday

Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

Australia beats Brazil after brilliant Women's World Cup comeback
Getty Images

Australia beats Brazil after brilliant Women's World Cup comeback

Blues share Stanley Cup win with special superfan
Getty Images

Blues share Stanley Cup win with special superfan

Manchester United to play Chelsea on Premier League opening weekend
Getty Images

Manchester United to play Chelsea on Premier League opening weekend

Suspects in David Ortiz's shooting got paid $7,800, police say
Kathryn Riley /Getty Images

Suspects in David Ortiz's shooting got paid $7,800, police say

Reading United earns 1-0 road win over FA Euro in Brooklyn

Reading United earns 1-0 road win over FA Euro in Brooklyn

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1
Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1

Sea Wolves out duel Fightin Phils, 2-1, in Baseballtown
69 Sports

Sea Wolves out duel Fightin Phils, 2-1, in Baseballtown

Berks County shuts out DelCo in Carpener Cup

Berks County shuts out DelCo in Carpener Cup