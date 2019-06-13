Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals released their 2019-20 schedule on Thursday.

The Royals will open their season on the road against the newly crowned champion Newfoundland Growlers on October 11.

The Royals will open the home portion of their 19th season at the Santander Arena on Saturday, October 19, against Maine. It will be the first of back-to-back games at home.

Prior to the puck drop that night, fans can celebrate the start of the Royals' season at a block party on Penn Street, featuring games, food, drinks and a special Downtown Alive concert.

The home opener will be the first of 12 games the Royals will play at the Santander Arena on Saturday. They are among 30 home games to be played on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

The Royals will also play a 10:30 a.m. game on Tuesday, January 7, which will also be the team's first-ever Education Day, and a 1 p.m. game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20.

A preseason home game vs. Adirondack on Friday, October 4, will benefit the Helping Harvest food bank. Admission to the game will be free with the donation of a canned food item.