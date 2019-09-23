Royals release training camp dates for 2019-20 campaign

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals released their training camp dates on Monday as the 2019-20 season gets closer. The first practice is set for Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

All practices are open to the public.

The ECHL club will also have two preseason games against the Adirondack Thunder. Their lone exhibition contest at the Santander Arena is on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

The regular season home opener is set for Oct. 19.

Below is the complete preseason schedule for the Royals:

Saturday, September 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Sunday, September 29 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex

Monday, September 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Tuesday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Wednesday, October 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Thursday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game vs. Adirondack (Santander Arena)

Saturday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game at Adirondack (Cool Insuring Arena)