Sports

Royals release training camp dates for 2019-20 campaign

By:

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 07:09 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:09 PM EDT

Royals release training camp dates for 2019-20 campaign

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals released their training camp dates on Monday as the 2019-20 season gets closer. The first practice is set for Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

All practices are open to the public.

The ECHL club will also have two preseason games against the Adirondack Thunder. Their lone exhibition contest at the Santander Arena is on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

The regular season home opener is set for Oct. 19.

Below is the complete preseason schedule for the Royals: 

Saturday, September 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Sunday, September 29 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex
Monday, September 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena 
Tuesday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena 
Wednesday, October 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena 
Thursday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game vs. Adirondack (Santander Arena)

Saturday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game at Adirondack (Cool Insuring Arena)

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Whitehall edges Easton in OT

Whitehall edges Easton in OT

Wilson notches 5-1 victory over Reading

Wilson notches 5-1 victory over Reading

Freedom hands Liberty volleyball first loss of season

Freedom hands Liberty volleyball first loss of season

Liberty names Hall new wrestling coach

Liberty names Hall new wrestling coach

Nationals handle Phillies 7-2, reduce magic number to 3

Nationals handle Phillies 7-2, reduce magic number to 3

Downingtown West, Wyomissing stay atop latest Big Ticket rankings

Downingtown West, Wyomissing stay atop latest Big Ticket rankings

Sterling of Perk Valley snags Triple Hot Play of Week honors

Sterling of Perk Valley snags Triple Hot Play of Week honors

Giants Barkley has high ankle sprain, reportedly out 4-8 weeks
Associated Press

Giants Barkley has high ankle sprain, reportedly out 4-8 weeks

Phantoms unveil training camp schedule, roster

Phantoms unveil training camp schedule, roster

Royals receive Cuddemi for future considerations

Royals receive Cuddemi for future considerations