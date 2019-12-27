PORTLAND, Maine - The Reading Royals returned to the ice after a holiday break and blanked the Maine Mariners 5-0 on Friday evening at the Cross Insurance Arena. Felix Sandstrom recorded 23 saves in goal to earn the shutout win for the Royals.
Five different Royals lit the lamp in the win. Trevor Yates, Thomas Ebbing, Jeremy Beaudry, Rob Michel, and Luke Stork all scored for Reading. After a scoreless first period, the trio of Yates, Ebbing, and Beaudry all scored in a five-minute stretch to give the Royals a 3-0 advantage.
Brayden Low recorded three assists for Reading.
The Royals remain on the road and visit Adirondack on Saturday night. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.