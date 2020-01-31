WORCESTER, Mass. - The Reading Royals returned to the ice and posted a 5-1 win over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the DCU Center. Trevor Gooch recorded his first professional hat trick as he finished with four points to help the Royals earn the win.
Additionally, it was a historic victory for Reading head coach Kirk MacDonald. It was the 100th triumph of his coaching career as he now boasts a record of 100-66-18-6. He became just the third coach in Royals history to eclipse the 100-win mark.
In addition to Gooch's goals, Matthew Gaudreau and Thomas Ebbing also scored.
The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.