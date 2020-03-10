WHEELING, W. Va. - The Reading Royals defeated the Wheeling Nailers 5-1 on Tuesday morning at Wesbanco Arena. The Royals improved to 3-0-0-0 in morning games this season, their first undefeated mark in contests before noon in a given season during the Kirk MacDonald era.
Hayden Hodgson and Thomas Ebbing each scored twice for the Reading in the road win. Rob Michel netted the other goal. Ebbing finished with four points in the contest.
Netminder Felix Sandstrom had 17 saves in the winning effort.
The Royals return home for games at the Santander Arena on March 13 and 14.