WORCESTER, Mass. - The Reading Royals scored a 6-4 win over the Worcester Railers on Wednesday afternoon at the DCU Center. Ralph Cuddemi netted two goals for the Royals to help secure the win and the league points lead.
The Royals improved to 8-4-2-0 with Wednesday's win and sit in first place in the standings, four points ahed of the next closest team.
Trevor Yates and Frank DiChiara each scored once while Hayden Hodgson netted the other two goals for the Royals. Kirill Ustimenko made 36 saves, a career best mark, in goal for Reading.
The Royals led by just one late in the third period and then an empty-net goal secured the road victory.
The Royals hit the ice on Friday next at Adirondack.