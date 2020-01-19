READING, Pa. - Reading finishes the weekend 2-0 at home after picking up a 5-1 win over Worcester on Sunday afternoon. The Royals outscored their opponents 9-3 between Friday Sunday's wins.
The Royals took a commanding 3-0 lead through two periods of play en route to their win. Hayden Hodgson got things going in the first period with the lone goal in that period, and Garrett Mitchell and Corey Mackin added two more in the second.
Mitchell would add his second goal, the teams fourth, in the third period. Kirill Ustimenko had 31 saves in the winning effort for the Royals.
Reading is right back at it tomorrow afternoon at home against Worcester.