GLEN FALLS, N.Y. - The Reading Royals (16-8-4-1) are one of the hottest teams in the ECHL since the return to play began in late 2021. The Royals are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
Friday night, the Royals taking down Adirondack on the road, 5-2. The win keeps the Royals in second place in the North Division.
After surrendering two early goals, the Royals replied with a three-goal second period to take the lead for good. Five goal scorers lighting the lamp in the win, Trevor Gooch started things off in the second.
Shortly after that, two goals scored 30 seconds apart gave the Royals the lead. Anthony Gagnon tied things up, and Dominic Cormier would give Reading the lead shortly after.
Two insurance goals in the third period from Patrick Bajkov and Patrick McNally secured the Reading win.
The Royals return home to host Trois-Rivieres on Saturday.