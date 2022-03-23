READING, Pa. - Reading posting six goals in their win over Worcester on Tuesday. The Royals getting all their offensive damage done early on Wednesday in a, 3-2 win.
Both teams trading early goals, the Railers scoring first just over a minute into the game, and Reading wasting no time to tie it up. Frank DiChiara would score 40 seconds later for the tie.
One of the biggest goals of the night came off the stick of Thomas Ebbing. He netted the third and final goal of the game for the Royals, which would prove to be the game winner. It was Ebbing's 50th career goal.