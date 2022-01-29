PORTLAND, Maine - Jacob Pritchard scored first to give Reading an early lead but Maine answered with single goals in each of the final two periods to win 2-1 at Cross Insurance Arena.
The Royals outshot the hosts 32-25, but Maine goaltender Jeremy Brodeur was up to the task in turning away all except for Pritchard's early goal. Reading goaltender Kirill Ustimenko stopped 23 of 25 shots.
It was the tenth goal of the season for Pritchard with assists credited to Brayden Low and Kenny Hausinger.
The Royals take on the Newfoundland Growlers Wednesday, Feb. 2nd, at 5:30 p.m. at Mary Browns Centre.