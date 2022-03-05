READING, Pa. - Reading netted a trio of third period goals to double up visiting Wheeling 4-2 on Saturday at Santander Arena.
After Jackson Cressey had given the Royals a quick lead just seconds into the game the visitors answered with a pair of second period goals to take the lead heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.
Brayden Low netted the equalizer 6:36 into the third period and Kenny Hauser notched the go-ahead goal less than three minutes later. Ryan Mackinnon would salt the game away for Reading with an insurance goal in the final two minutes.
The Royals host Adirondack on Wednesday in their next matchup.