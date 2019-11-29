READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals secured a 4-2 home win over the Toledo Walleye on Friday night at Santander Arena. The victory extended Reading's points streak to nine straight games, which leads the ECHL.
Frank DiChiara scored the Royals' third goal to give the hosts a 3-1 lead with just a few minutes left in the game. Toledo responded by cutting it to 3-2, but then Brayden Low secured the win with an empty-net strike with less than one minute left.
Ralph Cuddemi and Eric Knodel scored the other two goals for the Royals.
Kirill Ustimenko recorded 39 saves, a career-high mark.
The two teams are set to face off again on Saturday night at 7 p.m.