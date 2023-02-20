READING, Pa. - Newfoundland scored a trio of first period goals in a 4-2 win over the Royals in a President's Day matinee at Santander Arena.
Reading never led in the contest as the Growlers jumped out to leads of 2-0 and 3-1. Each time the hosts would close to within a single goal, Newfoundland would answer with one of their own.
Alec Butcher and Charlie Gerard scored for Reading who split a pair of home contests against the first place team in the ECHL North Division.
The Royals head to Glenn Falls, N.Y. this weekend for a pair of games against Adirondack.