BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Report: Death toll in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian rises to 20 - more >>

Sports

Royals sign another forward for the 2019-20 season

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 07:52 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 07:52 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals have signed another forward to their roster for the upcoming 2018-19 season, Max Willman who just finished up his collegiate career at Boston University. 

Willman was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, and opted to play collegiate hockey. 

Through 2014-18 Willman attended and played for Brown University tallying 45 points in 99 career games. at BU Willman played as a graduate transfer playing in 36 games for the Terriers. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Crusaders prep for showdown of undefeated teams

Crusaders prep for showdown of undefeated teams

Lehigh looks to shake off home opener on the road at Villanova

Lehigh looks to shake off home opener on the road at Villanova

Golden Wolves ready to roll in programs 2nd season

Golden Wolves ready to roll in programs 2nd season

Lady Golden Bears are ready to make another run in 2019

Lady Golden Bears are ready to make another run in 2019

Body of Olympic skier found near Madrid
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Updated Body of Olympic skier found near Madrid

FIFA unveils emblem for 2022 World Cup
FIFA via CNN

FIFA unveils emblem for 2022 World Cup

Roger Federer stunned by Grigor Dimitrov in US Open quarterfinals
Elsa/Getty Images

Roger Federer stunned by Grigor Dimitrov in US Open quarterfinals

Former NBA player towers over other graduates at Army Ranger School
Copyright 2019 CNN

Former NBA player towers over other graduates at Army Ranger School

Conrad Weiser blanks Tulpehocken

Conrad Weiser blanks Tulpehocken

Exeter earns overtime win over Mifflin

Exeter earns overtime win over Mifflin