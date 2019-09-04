Royals sign another forward for the 2019-20 season

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals have signed another forward to their roster for the upcoming 2018-19 season, Max Willman who just finished up his collegiate career at Boston University.

Willman was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, and opted to play collegiate hockey.

Through 2014-18 Willman attended and played for Brown University tallying 45 points in 99 career games. at BU Willman played as a graduate transfer playing in 36 games for the Terriers.