READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals signed forward Brendan van Riemsdyk, the team announced on Friday afternoon. He is the first rookie to sign with the ECHL club in advance of the 2020-21 season.
“Brendan adds size and a power-forward presence that we hope he can translate into his first season," Head Coach Kirk MacDonald said in a statement. "We're excited he will begin his professional career with the Royals after a few strong years playing in Hockey East.”
Brendan is the younger brother of James van Riemsdyk, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, and Trevor, who plays with Carolina Hurricanes.
The New Jersey native played with New Hampshire and Northeastern at the collegiate level.