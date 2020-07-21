READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals signed forward Hayden Hodgson for the 2020-21 season, the ECHL club announced on Tuesday afternoon. Hodgson returns after playing in 36 games with the Royals last season.
The upcoming campaign is set to be the fourth professional season for Hodgson. In the 2019-20 season, he finished with 12 goals, 20 points and 49 penalty minutes.
"After coming back midway through the year, Hayden had a strong season and demonstrated the type of physical force and scoring presence he can be in our system," Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have Hayden re-sign."
He is the fourth player signed for the Royals for the 2020-21 season. The club already inked deal with Garrett Cecere, Brayden Low, and Frank DiChiara.