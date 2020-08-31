READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals signed forward Luke Voltin to an ECHL contract, the team announced on Monday afternoon. Voltin will enter his rookie year in the upcoming 2020-21 season.
"Luke improved in his senior season and we are excited to bring him to Reading for his first professional opportunity," said Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald in a statement. "We expect him to be a contender for a roster spot with our club and be a reliable two-way forward."
Voltin is the sixth forward signed for the Royals for the upcoming season, which will be the team's 20th anniversary campaign.