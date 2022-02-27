TOLEDO, Ohio - Reading completed a weekend road sweep of Toledo on Sunday with a 5-2 ECHL victory at the Huntington Center.
Unlike Saturday, the Royals offense showed up early with a trio of first period goals. Brad Morrison, Brayden Low and Trevor Gooch all found the back of the net in the first 20 minutes to stake the visitors to a 3-0 lead.
Anthony Gagnon added a power play goal for Reading in the second period. The Walleye cut the lead in half with a pair of goals late in the third period but Gooch added his second of the game and 20th of the season in the waning seconds on an empty net tally.
Reading will return home to face Worcester on Wednesday evening at Santander Arena.