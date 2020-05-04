READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals started Reading Royals Youth Hockey program, team officials announced on Monday. The new endeavor hopes to encourage youth participation in the sport throughout Berks County and the neighboring areas.
"The kids in our programs will benefit from the support, experience and resources the Reading Royals have to offer," Terry Denike, the team's Director of Youth Hockey Development Said, said in a statement. "This grass roots initiative is vital to the long-term growth of the game. USA hockey has stressed that we need to focus more on quality coaching and effort at the beginning of the process - and we fully agree. The Royals are invested in creating an unforgettable hockey experience for our young players and parents. We want to establish a solid foundation of skills and understanding that can be built upon throughout their hockey career.”
Denike, who will be leading the program, is a former Reading Royals goaltender.
The initiative is for players ages 4-14. It offers year-round schedules.