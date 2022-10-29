READING, Pa. - The Royals sluggish start to the season continued on Saturday with a 3-1 setback to Indy in the home opener at Santander Arena.
Still seeking their first win under new coach James Henry, Reading tied the game on a Yvan Mongo goal midway through the second period. Mitchell Hoelscher would score what would prove to be the game-winner for the Fuel with just over one minute to play in the second.
An empty-netter by Keoni Texeira would provide the final outcome. The two teams will face off against each other again on Sunday afternoon.