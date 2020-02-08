READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals fought back from an early two-goal deficit to win 5-3 over the Wheeling Nailers in front of over 6,600 fans at the Santander Arena on Saturday night. The crowd was the largest for a Royals home game since April 2016.
Reading is now in the midst of a four-game win streak, which has kept them in second place in the north division. The club's record is 27-14-5-0.
Rob Michel, Hayden Hodgson, and Brayden Low scored while Frank DiChiara netted two goals in the win.
Felix Sandstrom recorded 25 saves to earn the win in goal for Reading.