READING, Pa. - Visiting Norfolk scored twice in the final 14 seconds for a 5-3 win and complete a sweep over Reading at Santander Arena.
The ending spoiled an effort where the Royals had rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game in the final four minutes. The Admirals had scored three goals sandwiched around a pair of Thomas Ebbing tallies and led 3-2 before Patrick Bajkov found the equalizer with 3:40 remaining in the third period.
Noah Corson stunned the hosts with the game-winner with 14 seconds remaining and Alex Tonge added an insurance goal seconds later into an empty net.
Reading hosts Worcester on Sunday afternoon.