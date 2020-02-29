GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Reading Royals earned a 4-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals scored twice in the final period to earn the comeback road victory.
Max Willman and Brayden Low found the back of the net for the Royals in the third period. Those goals were part of a stretch of three unanswered goals by Reading after they fell behind 2-1 in the game. Frank DiChiara and Eric Knodel also scored for the Royals.
Tom McCollum made 24 saves and earned his second victory with the Royals this season.
The Royals' road trip continues on Sunday with a visit to Worcester at 3:05 p.m.