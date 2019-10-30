NORFOLK, Va. - The Reading Royals scored a goal apiece in the second and third periods to take down the Admirals on the road 2-1. With the win, the Royals bring themselves up to the .500 mark on the season.
Reading got the scoring started in the game with just under 3 minutes to play in the second period, Hayden Hodgson burying the puck in the back of the net. Corey Mackin scored the go ahead goal halfway through the third period.
Next for the Royals, a quick turnaround against Newfoundland Thursday night at home.