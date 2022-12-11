READING, Pa. - Three different players scored and Reading never trailed in a 3-2 win over Allen on Sundat the Santander Arena.
After a scoreles first period, Dominic Cormier and Charlie Gerard scored within 30 seconds of each other midway through the second to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.
Jordan Timmons tallied his first goal of the year early in the third period to help Reading win for the eighth time in the last 10 games.
The Royals head to Canada next weekend to play a pair against Trois-Rivieres.