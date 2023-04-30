READING, Pa. - Newfoundland closed out their playoff series against Adirondack setting up a Kelly Cup playoff North Division championship rematch between the Growlers and Reading. The Royals will host the first three games of the best-of-seven series at Santander Arena, beginning on Saturday.
Newfoundland bested Reading in 2022 by winning in the decisive seventh game. Goaltender Pat Nagle and defensemen Garrett McFadden, Mike Chen and Mason Millman pall participated in the playoff series against the Growlers one year ago.
Games two and three are scheduled for May 7 & 9 before the series shifts north of the border for the final four games (if necessary) from May 11-17. The winner of the Reading-Newfoundland series will face the South Division champion in the semifinal round of the ECHL postseason.