READING, Pa. — It was a big day for Reading's ECHL franchise on Monday, as it unveiled its new home sweaters on Twitter.
The Royals' new look is a purple jersey with the lion logo across the chest. Orange jewels adorn the lion's black crown, a nod to the Royals' affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Speaking of those teams, the Flyers and Phantoms' logos appear as patches on the jersey's shoulders, and the sleeves feature orange and white stripes.
For fans who want to get their hands on the new jersey before the season starts, the team said replica versions are for sale now online and at the Lion's Den team store at the Santander Arena.
Here is it! Take a peak at the home jersey the Royals will be wearing for the upcoming 2022-23 season! pic.twitter.com/dgRm75NnrW— Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) August 22, 2022
Reading also traded for defenseman Nick Minerva from the Jacksonville Iceman.
TRANSACTION: Nick Minerva, D has been acquired in a trade with the @JaxIcemen for Future Considerations.Minerva, 26, is a 5'11" defenseman going into his fifth professional season. The New Brunswick, NJ native totaled eight pts (2 G, 6 A) with the @Wichita_Thunder last season. pic.twitter.com/mJt0vvgFtB— Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) August 22, 2022
The Royals will begin their regular season on the road with a 3-game weekend series against the Newfoundland Growlers. The first game is set for Friday, Oct. 21.
The Royals will return to Reading for their home opener against the Indy Fuel on Saturday, Oct. 29.