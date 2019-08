READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals unveiled a new, purple base sweater for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The sweater will make its debut during the home opener on October 19th.

The front features the Royals logo, and the sleeves represent the other clubs in the organization, such as the parent club Flyers and the AHL affiliate Phantoms.

This new purple sweater will join the white base sweater already in their rotation.