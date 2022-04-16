READING, Pa. - Goaltender Hayden Hawkey stopped 23 shots and Reading shut out Adirondack 1-0 at Santander Arena.
Kevin Conley scored the lone goal six minutes into the second period. Kenny Hausinger and Garrett Cecere assisted on the game-winner. It is the second goal for Conley since joining the Royals earlier this month from Nebraska-Omaha. It is the fifth win in the last six games for Reading.
This was the final regular season game for the Royals who won the North Division and finished second overall in the ECHL with 100 points. Reading will face the Maine Mariners in the first round of the Kelly Cup playoffs.