READING, Pa. - The newly-formed Royals Youth Hockey program formed a partnership with the Alvernia University Women's Hockey team, the ECHL club announced on Thursday. The collegiate program will help coach and mentor local youth hockey players through the Royals' program.
“This is a great step for the direction of the Reading Royals Youth Program,” Terry Denike, the leader of the Royals Youth Hockey Program, said in a statement from the team. “[Alvernia] Coach [Josh] Brandwene and myself understand that working together will create the best-possible instruction and mentorship for both our male and female athletes. Learning from players at the NCAA level and observing their work ethic and what it’s taken them to get to a high level of play is a huge advantage for young athletes’ development.”
The Golden Wolves wrapped up their first campaign of competition at the NCAA Division III level during the 2019-20 season. They also played their first home game on the home ice of the Royals, at Santander Arena, on Feb. 8.
“More than ever the future of hockey depends on our collective efforts to grow the game, and we are so grateful to the Reading Royals organization for their commitment to the youth of Berks County,” Brandwene said in a statement. “Our Alvernia student-athletes are great ambassadors and role models, and we are all excited about this great partnership.”
The Royals Youth Hockey program provides coaching and instruction for athletes ages 4-14. Their programming features year-round, flexible schedules.