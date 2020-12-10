READING, Pa. - In early 2020 the Reading Royals announced a new youth hockey program. Just a few months laster the ECHL club is seeing a great response to their offerings.
The BodyZone Complex has seen youth hockey players from across Berks County come out to learn and play the sport.
Recently the Royals announced a new series of camps in 2021. The dates for those are likely to change following the latest mitigation orders announced by state officials to combat the current COVID-19 surge. Updated details will be available on the Royals' website.