READING, Pa. - Student-athletes in Pennsylvania's third-largest school district may get their chance to play fall sports in the late-winter and early-spring.
The Reading School District announced Thursday that it has entered its high school into an agreement with eight other PIAA District One schools to create a spring schedule for those sports.
Officials said fall sports teams would begin practice on March 1, and they would play their games between March 12 and April 16.
As part of the agreement, Reading and the other schools would allow winter and spring sports teams to have normal seasons.
"We thank our fall student-athletes and their families for their patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the challenges and impact of COVID-19," the district said in a statement, "and we are excited that our fall student-athletes could have an opportunity for alternate play in the spring."
The Reading School Board still needs to sign off on the agreement.
The other schools involved in the agreement are Academy Park, Cheltenham, Chester, Chichester, Harry S. Truman, Interboro, Norristown Area, and Penn Wood.