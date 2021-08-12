READING, Pa. - The Akron RubberDucks posted a commanding 12-0 win over the Reading Fightins on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 33-53.
Akron broke a scoreless tie in the third inning when they scored five runs in the frame. The visitors later scored four runs in the fifth frame. All told, the RubberDucks hit five home runs in the game.
Reading was limited to just five hits in the loss and went 0-8 with runners in scoring position.
The two teams are set to play on Friday at 7:05 p.m.