READING, Pa. - Following the programs third PIAA title, the Reading Red Knights cleaned up some of the post season honors across the state of Pennsylvania. Ruben Rodriguez named the 6A Player of the Year and head coach Rick Perez named the 6A Coach of the Year.
Rodriguez capped off his decorated career with the state title while averaging over 21 points per game, and eclipsing the 2,000 point mark during the run.
A few teammates joining Rodriguez with state honors, Aris Rodriguez and Myles Gray were each named to the 6A All-State Third-Team. Both key cogs in the Red Knights run to a PIAA title.
The leader of the pack, head coach Rick Perez captured Coach of the Year honors for the third time in his career. Perez helping to guide the Red Knights to a county, District and PIAA title.
Nearly a perfect season for the Red Knights, finishing with a record of 32-1 with their lone loss coming to national powerhouse from out of state.