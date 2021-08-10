READING, Pa. - Carlos Ruiz was inducted into the Baseballtown Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. The former catcher was enshrined during a ceremony after the Reading Fightins game against the RubberDucks at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ruiz had family members with him for the ceremony, which was also attended by notable members of the Philadelphia Phillies organization, such as Charlie Manuel. Ryan Howard delivered a video message to Ruiz.
Ruiz played for the Fightins as he progress through the Phillies' organization.