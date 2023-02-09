GLENDALE, Ariz.- While the play of the quarterbacks is a big factor, the running backs also figure to be key for the Eagles when they face Kansas City in Super Bowl 57.
Philadelphia is the top rushing team in the league at 208 yards per game. Running behind a talented offensive line, all of the different rushers have found success - Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and the leading rusher from the NFC Championship Game Kenneth Gainwell.
"We feed off each others energy, when one guy go in and gets a big play, that just fuels the seconds guy," said Gainwell. "The next guy to get a big play, we feed off each others energy."
Another group that feeds off each other is the Defensive Front. Coming into the year, you knew it would be strong
with Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and rookie Jordan Davis.