MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a bases-loaded single with no outs in the 12th inning as the Miami Marlins rallied from a five-run deficit and came back twice in extra innings for 9-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night in a matchup of NL wild-card contenders.
The Marlins faced a 5-0 deficit going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but forced extra innings when Jorge Soler slugged a solo homer with one out in the ninth.
After Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh hit a two-run homer to lead off the 10th inning, Miami matched it.
Philadelphia also took a lead into the 11th before Miami newcomer Josh Bell singled through the infield with two outs to tie the score once again.
Alec Bohm led the Phillies with a game-best four hits, including one that drove in a go-ahead run in the top of the 11th. He went 4 for 6 with three RBIs.
The Phillies went down in order in the 12th to Miami reliever Tanner Scott— the Marlins’ eighth pitcher of the game.
Philadelphia appeared to be rolling toward a third consecutive win against the Marlins when it scored twice in the fourth inning and added three more runs in the sixth.
Down 5-0 and getting little against starter Zack Wheeler, Miami began its comeback in the bottom of the sixth when Bell and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered to right on back-to-back pitches.
Bell was acquired by the Marlins on Tuesday in a deal with Cleveland and went 4 for 5 with a walk in his Miami debut.
Jake Burger, also playing in his first game after being acquired in a deal with the White Sox, went 2 for 4 with a walk.
Miami starter Braxton Garrett had allowed just one hit in his first three innings before Bohm led off the fourth with a single and moved to third on a double from Bryce Harper. Bohm scored on a single by Nick Castellanos and Harper scored on a hit by Bryson Stott.
The Phillies scored three runs in the sixth when reliever Huascar Brazoban issued a walk with the bases loaded and Bohm hit a two-run double into the corner in left.
The Marlins closed their gap in the eighth when reliever Jeff Hoffman walked Sánchez with the bases loaded to make it 5-3.
Gregory Soto came on to pitch the ninth up 5-4 and, after getting one out gave up a homer to Soler that tied the game at 5.
Luis Arraez went 1 for 6 and his batting average stands at .378.
In the bottom of the 10th with Miami trailing by two runs, Chisholm moved to third on a balk and scored on a groundout from Avisail Garcia. Burger then singled and moved to third on a double down the left field line by Sánchez before a deep fly to right by Jon Berti tied the score at 7.
ROSTER MOVES
The Marlins optioned INF-OF Garrett Hampson to Triple-A Jacksonville.
The Phillies added INF Rodolfo Castro and RHP Michael Lorenzen to the active roster. To make room on the 26-man roster, INF Josh Harrison was released and LHP Andrew Vasquez was designated for assignment.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto remained out of the lineup for a second consecutive day with a right hand bruise. Manager Rob Thomson said Realmuto could play in the finale on Thursday and was available if needed.
UP NEXT
RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-7, 3.58) makes his debut with the Phillies after being acquired from Detroit on Tuesday in the finale of this four-game series Thursday. RHP Johnny Cueto (0-1, 4.50) goes for the Marlins.